Police searching for suspect considered armed and dangerous in Middletown shooting

MIDDLETOWN -- Police were searching for a suspect in a shooting Thursday who they consider to be armed and dangerous.

Around 1 pm. police said a man was shot in the face in the area of 400 Long Lane in Middletown, near Santangelo Circle.

Police said the suspect fled and they considered him armed and dangerous. The suspect is Kyshone Jackson, 22. Police believe the suspect and victim knew each other. The suspect has a long criminal record. They believe the shooting to be an isolated incident, however they have increased patrols in the area.

Officials said Snow School was on lockdown for a time.

The victim is expected to survive. Officials said, “At this point we do not know the status of the victim and how severe the injury is, it’s a facial wound so there’s some concerns but we are hoping that he will pull through and be able to recover from his injury.”

MORE: #Middletown PD says victim was shot in backyard of home on long lane. Victim then collapsed on road. Suspect is from area + has family in Middletown. Does has history w/police. Pic of suspect coming soon from pd @FOX61News — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 18, 2018

More details are expected.