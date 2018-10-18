× Silver Alert issued for missing 9-month-old from New Haven

NEW HAVEN — New Haven police are trying to find a missing 9-month-old that may have been abducted by a family member.

Aria Gilmore was last seen in the care of her father on October 12th. She’s described as black with black hair and brown eyes. She’s 19 inches tall and weighs around 22 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6321.