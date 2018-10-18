The Mega Millions numbers are in – Did you win?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa — The Mega Millions jackpot numbers are 65, 53, 23, 15, 70 Megaplier 2x: 7.

FOX61 caught up with folks who are already thinking about what they would do if they won the top prize.

“Pay off student loans,” said Elizabeth Loney, from Windsor Locks.

“Just help the family,” said Georgina Murphy, from Cromwell.

“I will call you from sandals in Aruba. I’m going on a vacation me and my family,” said Gerry Simpson, from Windsor Locks.

Officials raised the estimated jackpot Thursday for the second time due to strong sales ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The prize is the second-largest jackpot in U.S. history, behind only a $1.6 billion Powerball prize won in 2016.

No one has matched all six numbers and won the Mega Millions grand prize since July 24. That reflects the game’s long odds , at one in 302.5 million.

The $1 billion refers to the annuity option, paid over 29 years. Most winners take the cash option, which would pay an immediate $565 million. About half of the jackpot winnings would go to taxes.

Mega Millions is played in 44 states, plus Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.



*** Associated Press contributed to this report***