Chance of early shower Saturday with temps in the mid 50s

There is a chance for a shower or sprinkle Saturday morning.

Most of the state and most of the day will be dry though so go ahead and schedule outdoor plans. Highs will be in the low 60s on Saturday.

Sunday looks cooler but bright and breezy with highs in the 50s.

Quiet weather dominates, but the warm weather doesn't really return. Highs in the 40s and 50s are a far cry from the 70s and 80s we had to start the month of October!

The next chance for a bigger storm nearby would be NEXT weekend with a coastal storm nearby.

TODAY: Chilly morning, but warming up and becoming a bit breezy. Highs around 60.

SATURDAY: Chance for an early sprinkle/shower. Mostly cloudy but mostly dry. High: Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy. High: 40s-near 50.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and staying chilly. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Early shower? Partly cloudy. High: Upper 50s.

