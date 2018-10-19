× Crash closes Route 229 in Bristol

BRISTOL — Heads up morning commuters! Middle Street (Route 229) will be shut down northbound at the Enterprise Drive intersection, and southbound at the Cross Street intersection.

Police say the closure is due to a crash that lead to downed power lines. Eversource is needed in the area to fix the pole and lines. Police say the repairs are estimated to extend into the late-morning, early afternoon.

Police say there will be detours in the area, and urge motorists to have patience while the repairs are being made.