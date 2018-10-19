EXCLUSIVE: Big stars film holiday movie in Connecticut

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDDLETOWN - Holly is in Connecticut for the next couple of weeks!

Actress Denise Richards was spotted inside a Walmart in Cromwell because she has been shooting a Christmas movie with other big stars.

She was filming in Cromwell and was on East Street in Middletown on Thursday and will be at The Armory in Meriden for the rest of this week. The house in Middletown is currently for sale but crews decorated it like a winter wonderland.

Thursday marked day four of a three-week shoot.

"I wanted a New England kind of historic house for Santa’s home and felt like it could be nice, cozy place - like that Normal Rockwell feel," said Director Brian Skiba.

The movie features Denise Richards and Patrick Muldoon who play a married couple with relationship issues when they get sucked into a snow globe with their children. Santa and Mrs. Claus who is played by iconic actress Barbara Eden then magically make the couple's issues go away.

"Happiness! There is lots of happiness and lots of laughs!" said Eden.

Movie producer and Cromwell native David Gere said he wanted his hometown to be a special part of the movie.

"When I had the dream of getting into film-making, I never could have imagined I’d be shooting a movie in my hometown. It’s just an incredible feeling and it’s so special for me," said Gere.

"David and I really tried bringing the entire Connecticut team into the Hollywood production so that’s been really nice," said Chelsea Vale who plays one of Santa's helpers.

Patrick Muldoon who co-starred with Denise Richards in the 1997 movie "Starship Troopers" said Connecticut is the perfect place to film a holiday movie.

"The main thing is that it’s beautiful. I’m born and raised in LA, so you actually have a winter here and it’s crisp and the leaves on the trees are falling and everything," said Muldoon.

Then there was Denise Richards who was glammed up from head to toe. She told FOX61 she plans on ticking some items off her Connecticut Fall Bucket List.

"We’ve had beautiful locations. I love these cool houses that we’re shooting at and it’s very, every house is very different out here. I really am enjoying it out here. I’m going to try apple picking over the weekend!" said Richards.

Their last city to film the movie in Connecticut will take place at The Armory in Meriden which will act as Santa's workshop. The crew will be wrapping up in Connecticut next month and the release date of the movie will be November 2019.

As for the name of the movie, stay tuned.