Foodie Friday: West End Bistro in West Haven

There are creative dishes and then there are creative dishes at West End Bistro in West Haven.

This mom and pop hole in the wall offers spectacular flavor in traditional menu items and it all starts with the chef and owner.

Jeff Lamberti is right at home in a kitchen. He’s been slinging food for more than two decades and doing it with flare which is the only way he knows.

“I try and have fun and use different ingredients together to make unforgettable dishes,” smiled Lamberti.

And that means dishes you will only find at West End Bistro, like the pizza donut. Think fried dough, stuffed with three cheeses and then topped with meat sprinkles and a little parmesan cheese. Talk about flavor!

And it doesn’t stop there, either. Lamberti says the eggplant poppers are without question one of his most ordered plates. It’s thinly sliced fresh eggplant, deep fried with cheese and a killer dipping sauce.

And, if you are a foodie like me, try the cutlets and flapjacks. What an impressive plate. Two half-pound deep fried chicken cutlets over fluffy pancakes drizzled with a sweet heat sauce that is to die for. You won’t go away hungry.

“It’s all about having an imagination and making food, fun,” laughed Lamberti.

Lamberi and his wife Lynette own this hidden gem along Main St. that serves up breakfast, lunch and dinner on certain nights and the customers just eat it up.

“No matter what you get, you will not be disappointed,” scripted Diane E. in an online review. “The food overall is amazing!!!”