Hundreds ‘Light The Night’ in Hartford for Lymphoma research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARTFORD -- More than a thousand people bundled up in Bushnell Park Thursday night to light up the night.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Light The Night walk is aimed at finding cures and ensuring access to treatments for all blood cancer patients.

The Hartford walk was just one of several across Connecticut and many across the United States.

According to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society an estimated one million people took part in 150 evening walks across the U.S. and Canada.

Many participants raise money to support the LLS mission, and others walk to honor the lives lost to cancer.