× Lieutenant Colonel comes home to surprise 9-year-old daughter at school

COLCHESTER – Life can sometimes be seen as a collection of moments.

At Jack Jackter Intermediate School in Colchester, Ltc. Gordon Moon of the United States Army, is about to collect a lasting one.

“I’ve been gone for six months. I haven’t seen them in six months. I had three days of break and I wanted to come see my family,” said Ltc. Moon.

Ltc. Moon has been in the Army for 32 years. He’s been away in Kuwait for the past six months and just flew in for a surprise.

“I can’t wait. I have the Kleenex in my pocket. I’m sure it’s going to be very emotional for all of us,” says Principal Elise Butson.

She helped set the stage for the moment as part of her school’s Veterans day celebration.

“He wasn’t due back to come till December. So his daughter is going to be completely surprised. She doesn’t expect to see her father until Christmas time,” says Butson.

Ltc. Moon walked into a packed gymnasium and met his daughter who ran into her arms.

It’s a moment the Moon family will remember for a lifetime.