Silver Alert issued for missing elderly man from Griswold

GRISWOLD — Police have issued a Silver Alert for 88-year-old Norman Sylvestre.

Police describe Sylvestre as a white male with hazel eyes, 5’3″ and 160 pounds.

Police said he was last seen wearing a grey hat, black coat, yellow shirt, tan pants and black shoes.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Sylvestre, you are asked to call state police at (860) 848-6500.

Silver Alerts are issued by law enforcement agencies for missing people of all ages.

Amber Alerts are issued for children who are believed to be in danger.