State Police: Body found in Windham river has been identified as missing Willimantic man

WINDHAM — Connecticut State Police said the body found in the Shetucket River near Plains Road Thursday, has been identified as John Bennett who has been reported missing.

On Thursday, state police and Willimantic Fire Department recovered a submerged body in the water in the Shetucket River near Plains Road.

State police said they responded to the area after a call came into police from a pair of walkers along the Shetucket River who spotted the body submerged along the shore.

Police said his death is not deemed suspicious.

No other details have been released.