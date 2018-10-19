SUV with CT plates nearly hits girl getting off school bus in NY

PITTSTOWN, N.Y. — State police say they have more images of a vehicle that nearly hit a 7-year-old New York girl as she got off her school bus.

Troopers said Friday that new surveillance photos of the SUV that almost hit Joe Carista’s daughter show that it may be a 2007 Jeep Commander with Connecticut license plates.

Carista was waiting for his daughter to be dropped off at his Rensselaer County auto sales business Tuesday afternoon. Surveillance video from his business shows the girl stepping off the bus and nearly getting hit by an SUV that passed the stopped bus on the road’s right shoulder. The SUV driver kept going.

Troopers initially said the SUV was a Jeep Liberty that may have Canadian or out-of-state plates.