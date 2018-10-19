Video shows 2-pound metal balls pour out of truck, damaging cars

SEATTLE -- Cellphone video captured the moment a truck's load came free as it climbed a hill, sending a river of metal balls rolling down a West Seattle street Wednesday.
Hundreds of the two-pound metal balls rolled downhill, bouncing and damaging several vehicles along the way.
According to The Seattle Times, the "really big ball bearings" rolled down Southwest Genesee Street, forcing the street to close from Southwest Avalon Way to Delridge Way South.
The balls tore into several cars, even damaging some windshields.
Video on social media shows the balls zipping downhill and running into moving vehicles. The cars are seen trying to back up and get away from the metal ball attack.
No one was hurt, according to police.
47.606209 -122.332071