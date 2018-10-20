Adoption event in Cheshire looks to find Furever Home for shelter dogs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESHIRE - Looking for a fur-ever friend? The Paws Pet Resort and Spa and Dog Days are organizing an adoption event on Saturday, October 20, and Sunday October 21st.

Folks will have a chance to meet shelter dogs eligible for adoption. The event starts at 11 am, and goes until 4 pm both days at 312 East Johnson Avenue in Cheshire.

Dog Days mission is to help all dog, no matter where they are, how far they have to travel to get to them, or much time it will take to rehabilitate or health them.

For more on the event, and rescue organization click here.