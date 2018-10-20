Brewers extend series; Sale to start WS opener for Sox

MILWAUKEE, WI - OCTOBER 19: Ryan Braun #8, Lorenzo Cain #6 and Christian Yelich #22 of the Milwaukee Brewers celebrate after defeating the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Miller Park on October 19, 2018 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

MILWAUKEE — There will be a seventh game of the National League Championship Series tonight in Milwaukee following the Brewers’ 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jesus Aguilar had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double while the Brewers were scoring four times in the bottom of the first off losing pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu. Winning pitcher Corey Knebel (kuh-NAY’-bul), Jeremy Jeffress and Corbin Burnes combined to toss hitless ball over the final 4 2/3 innings after Wade Miley was lifted with Milwaukee ahead 5-2.

Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says Chris Sale will start Game 1 of the World Series and David Price probably will pitch the second game. Cora says Sale is ready to return after missing his scheduled start in Game 5 of the Championship Series because of a stomach issue that led to a hospital stay. Cora tells WEEI radio he will meet with the team on Saturday to determine the rest of the rotation.

