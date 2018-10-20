× Brewers extend series; Sale to start WS opener for Sox

MILWAUKEE — There will be a seventh game of the National League Championship Series tonight in Milwaukee following the Brewers’ 7-2 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers. Jesus Aguilar had three hits and three RBIs, including a two-run double while the Brewers were scoring four times in the bottom of the first off losing pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu. Winning pitcher Corey Knebel (kuh-NAY’-bul), Jeremy Jeffress and Corbin Burnes combined to toss hitless ball over the final 4 2/3 innings after Wade Miley was lifted with Milwaukee ahead 5-2.

Meanwhile, Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora says Chris Sale will start Game 1 of the World Series and David Price probably will pitch the second game. Cora says Sale is ready to return after missing his scheduled start in Game 5 of the Championship Series because of a stomach issue that led to a hospital stay. Cora tells WEEI radio he will meet with the team on Saturday to determine the rest of the rotation.