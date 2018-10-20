Dog owners participate ‘Bark and Boo!’ at Elizabeth Park in West Hartford

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST HARTFORD -- Looks like Halloween is going to the dogs! Well, for one day at least.

The Elizabeth Park Conservancy group had a costume contest Saturday for the pet owners to show of their fur babies in their cute costumes. The event was called "Bark and Boo!" and was held in the rose garden.

"We have so many walkers in Elizabeth Park. We thought an event that involved dogs would appeal to many of the people who use the park," said President of the Elizabeth Park Conservancy Christine Doty.

Spectators attended the event for free.