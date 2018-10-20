First responders on scene of industrial accident in Hartford
HARTFORD – Multiple police and fire units are on the scene of a reported industrial accident in Hartford.
First responders were called to a recycling center at 143 Murphy Road, near Brainard Airport, about 10:30 Saturday morning., to extricate at least 2 people from equipment inside the facility. Trucks trying to enter the facility are being turned away.
FOX61 News has a crew at this breaking story; we’ll have more details online and on the FOX61 app as they become available, and a full report tonight at 10pm on CW20 and at 11pm on FOX61.
41.739891 -72.654163