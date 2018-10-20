× First responders on scene of industrial accident in Hartford

HARTFORD – Multiple police and fire units are on the scene of a reported industrial accident in Hartford.

First responders were called to a recycling center at 143 Murphy Road, near Brainard Airport, about 10:30 Saturday morning., to extricate at least 2 people from equipment inside the facility. Trucks trying to enter the facility are being turned away.

FOX61 News has a crew at this breaking story; we’ll have more details online and on the FOX61 app as they become available, and a full report tonight at 10pm on CW20 and at 11pm on FOX61.

#BREAKING: numerous #Hartford FD + PD units responding to recycling center on Murphy rd for industrial accident. On scene learning more @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/mYvBwPzR67 — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 20, 2018

Ambulance now leaving with lights and sirens on, being escorted by #Hartford PD unit @FOX61News pic.twitter.com/3wy6zaBmcL — Michael Howard (@MHoward_TV) October 20, 2018