Norwalk officer injured in car vs. motorcycle crash

NORWALK — A police officer was injured in a motorcycle vs. car crash Saturday.

Police said that car was turning left onto Walter Avenue from Strawberry Hill Avenue and struck the officer on his motorcycle while he was traveling southbound. The officer suffered non-life threatening injuries and was transported to Norwalk Hospital.

The driver of the car remained at the scene. The road was closed as Norwalk accident investigators collected evidence and documented the scene of the crash.

Strawberry Hill Av remains closed at Walter Av. due to the crash investigation. ETA for opening 2hrs. Our officer sustained non-life threatening injuries and is doing ok. Thanks to @NorwalkHospital EMS and @norwalkctfire for your help today. @Norwalk_CT pic.twitter.com/OEdkxyZPUQ — Norwalk, CT Police (@NorwalkCtPD) October 20, 2018