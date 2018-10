Please enable Javascript to watch this video

STRATFORD -- A plane had to make an emergency landing at Sikorsky Memorial Airport Saturday after having technical issues with its landing gear.

Officials at the FAA said that an L39C experimental aircraft landed with its gear retracted at Sikorsky Memorial Airport at about 4:30 p.m. At the time of the landing, two people were on board.

It is uncertain if anyone was hurt during the landing. The FAA will investigate the cause of the emergency landing.