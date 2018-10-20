× Police investigating armed robbery at Norwich restaurant

NORWICH — Police are asking the public for help in identifying a man who is believed to be in connection with an armed robbery.

Officers said that the man entered Mr. Pan’s Restaurant, displayed a handgun and pointed at the clerk. The man asked the clerk to remove the money from cash register.

The suspect fled the restaurant in a dark-colored pickup truck.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Norwich Police Department at 860-886-5561 ext. 6.