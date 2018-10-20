× Teen in custody following stabbing at Foxwoods Casino

MASHANTUCKET — A 15 year-old was taken into police custody following a stabbing incident that sent three people to the hospital Saturday afternoon.

Police said that the stabbing occurred at the Tanger Outlet mall. Three people were taken to the local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. A 15 year-old was arrested in connection with the stabbing. The incident was immediately stopped by police and regular business resumed

A casino spokesperson said the investigation remains ongoing.

Foxwoods Resort Casino said in a statement:

“We want to express our gratitude to our onsite first responders for their professionalism and rapid response, which effectively contained the incident and ensured safety and security for our guests, tenants and employees. Our thoughts and prayers are with all those involved with or affected by this incident, and we continue to work closely with the Mashantucket Tribal Police throughout this investigation.”