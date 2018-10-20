Warm Saturday – But the cold returns!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Temps are significantly more mild today ahead of a cold frontal passage. While the rain associated with the front is well ahead and already past, the cold will lag behind. This front will com in tonight with a chance for more late showers, and a significant dropoff in temps. Expect Sunday to be a total opposite of Saturday, with sun, but very little warmth to be had. In fact, temps will struggle to hit 50 in most locales.

Heading into the extended forecast, This regime of cool weather will be sticking around. A reinforcing shot of cold air associated with an "Alberta Clipper" will move through on Tuesday. This could spark a couple of showers as it passes to the north. It will also cause temps to fall back into the low 50s. There will also be a period of breezy conditions that could put wind chills into the low 40s or upper 30s for a day that is actually in the low 50s. This should happen on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heading into "Meteorological Fantasyland" (A.K.A 7+ days out in the model forecast) there is a developing Nor'easter that we will monitor. Normally, there's not much stock to be had in big storms this far out, but it has consistently shown up on the models for the past couple of days, so there could be some credence to the solution. HOWEVER - take this with a grain of salt. On top of that - realize that not all Nor'Easter's produce snow! Need cold air for that... and frankly, we have very little of it.

SATURDAY: Clearing in the afternoon. High: Low 60s.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: Upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and staying chilly. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for an afternoon shower. Milder. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. High: Low 50s.

