Woman honors grandmother's memory with jewelry for cancer research

HARTFORD — Crystal Teal grew up very close to her grandmother, Eleanor, who sadly passed away due to cancer.

One of Crystal’s fondest memories of her grandmother involved crafting, she says her grandmother taught her and her sister how to make gift for others. So, when Eleanor passed away, Crystal wanted to find a way to honor her memory, and thus, Inspirations by Crystal Teal, was born.

Crystal now sells her crafts and jewelry and donates a portion of the proceeds to the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital in hopes of making a difference in the lives of other people who have been affected by cancer.

The St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital Fundraiser kicked off in October, and will run through the end of the year. For more on Cyrstal Teal, and her mission, or where to find here items click here.