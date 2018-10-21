× $1 million Powerball ticket sold in CT, No grand prize winner drawn so jackpot advances to $620 million

HARTFORD — One Powerball ticket sold in Connecticut is now worth $1 million after Saturday’s drawing.

No grand prize winner was drawn Saturday and the jackpot is currently $620 million. The numbers drawn in the Powerball Saturday were 16 54 57 62 69 23. Players have to match five numbers for the million dollar prize.

There was no winner in the Mega Millions drawing on Friday night, and that jackpot will be at least $1.6 billion on Tuesday night.

The drawings are held on CW20 around 11 p.m.

About 280 million tickets sold in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, none matching the winning mix of 7, 15, 23, 53, 65 and 70 to claim an estimated prize of $1 billion. Fifteen tickets matched five numbers for second-tier prizes of at least $1 million.

The $1.6 billion estimated jackpot would be the largest prize in U.S. history . The second-largest jackpot was a $1.586 billion Powerball drawing on Jan. 13, 2016.

The odds of winning the jackpot are about one in 302 million but, with so many tickets being purchased, the likelihood of rollover becomes increasingly slim.