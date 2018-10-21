× One dead in boating accident on Candlewood Lake

BROOKFIELD — One man died after a boating accident on Candlewood Lake Sunday afternoon.

Chris Collibee, Director of Communications, for the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection said in a statement, “Environmental Conservation (EnCon) Police Officers responded to Candlewood Lake in Brookfield for a report of a capsized 17 foot motorboat. Two males were recovered from the vessel. One male is safe and unharmed, a second male was transported to Danbury Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.”

The names of the men involved have not been released.