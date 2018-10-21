× Plainfield police searching for car in hit and run that injured pedestrian

PLAINFIELD — Police are searching for the driver who fled after striking and injuring a pedestrian Saturday.

Police said around 7:20 p.m., they were called to a report of a pedestrian that was hit by a truck in the area of 873 Norwich Road, Plainfield.

Officials said Christina Godbout, 27, of Plainfield was walking her bicycle southbound on the east side of Norwich Road when she was struck by a truck traveling northbound. The vehicle that struck Godbout fled the scene leaving several parts of the vehicle behind. Officials believe it to be either a 2007 to 2013 GMC Sierra 1500 or Chevrolet Silverado 1500 with damage to the passenger side of the vehicle including headlight assembly and passenger side mirror. Godbout was taken to the Backus Emergency Care Center in Plainfield to be treated for injuries.

If anyone has any information regarding this crash, please contact the Plainfield Police Department at (860) 564-0804. This crash remains under investigation.