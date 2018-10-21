Police arrest man on gun charges, seize drugs

Posted 11:12 AM, October 21, 2018, by and , Updated at 11:13AM, October 21, 2018

Suboxone, fentanyl, and cash seized by Hartford Police, October 21, 2018 (Hartford Police Dept.)

HARTFORD – Hartford Police arrested a man for carrying an illegal gun, and in the process, took powerful drugs off the streets.

Hartford Assistant Police Chief Raphael Medina told Fox 61 police arrested 42 year old Rafael Quiles this weekend. He was arrested in a parking lot at 147 Washington Street.

Rafael Quiles, charged w/Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell, Possession of Stolen Firearm, and other charges on 10/21/18.

Police located the stolen gun, and also uncovered packages of Suboxone. Suboxone is a prescription drug used in opioid dependence treatment, but which also can be addictive itself. Police then searched Quiles’ apartment on Bulkeley Avenue and found a second gun and Fentanyl.

Quiles is facing multiple gun and drug-related charges. He also had a warrant for previous larceny charge in Manchester.