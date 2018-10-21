× Police arrest man on gun charges, seize drugs

HARTFORD – Hartford Police arrested a man for carrying an illegal gun, and in the process, took powerful drugs off the streets.

Hartford Assistant Police Chief Raphael Medina told Fox 61 police arrested 42 year old Rafael Quiles this weekend. He was arrested in a parking lot at 147 Washington Street.

Police located the stolen gun, and also uncovered packages of Suboxone. Suboxone is a prescription drug used in opioid dependence treatment, but which also can be addictive itself. Police then searched Quiles’ apartment on Bulkeley Avenue and found a second gun and Fentanyl.

Quiles is facing multiple gun and drug-related charges. He also had a warrant for previous larceny charge in Manchester.