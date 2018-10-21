× Police in North Haven investigating stabbing

NORTH HAVEN — Police in are investigating a stabbing Sunday evening.

Police said it was a domestic violence incident. “At 7:30 p.m. North Haven Officers responded to the Rosewood Condominiums on Hartford Turnpike for a report of a stabbing. The injured person has been transported to an area hospital. This is an active investigation, and police will be on scene all evening. Residents should not be alarmed, as this is an isolated family violence incident. “