Six shot in Jacksonville, just blocks away from stadium

JACKSONVILLE, FL. — Six people were injured, three critically, in a shooting just blocks away from the stadium where the Jacksonville Jaguars and Houston Texans were playing Sunday afternoon.

Police said the shooting occurred around 12:30 p.m. It could be gang related. Five people were taken to the hospital by ambulance and one person taken by private car

The victims ages vary from 20 to 70. Suspects were believe to be in gray sedan, possibly a Nissan.

Fans or stadium goers who parked near the area will be escorted by police to their cars