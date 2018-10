Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WATERBURY— People in Waterbury gathered at Library Park and listened to people speak about gun violence, after recent shootings in the city.

Jordan Cody who was recently shot said he was at the park to help spread the message that gun violence needs to end.

“It feels good that they came out to support me for the cause, but it doesn’t feel good what happened to me,” Cody said.

People held up posters, and said their poems on stage and then balloons were released into the air at the end.