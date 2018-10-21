× Teen charged with attempted murder in Stratford

STRATFORD – A teenager has been charged with attempted murder in Stratford.

19 year old Davonte Whitehurst of Bridgeport was arrested for shooting a man in the leg at a home on Wiklund Avenue Saturday night.

Police say it started as an argument between Whitehurst and the ex-boyfriend of a girl he was visiting.

Police are saying the victim may have started the argument and showed up at the home without being invited. The man who was shot is expected to survive.

Whitehurst faces weapons charges, breach of peace, and reckless endangerment will be in court on October 31st. He’s being held on $250,000 bond.