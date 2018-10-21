The cold returns – and it’ll be windy as well.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The cool weather is back - with temps today struggling to warm up. Strong breezes, and gusts to 35 mph will keep temps down, along with the cold airmass advecting into the region from the northwest. As high pressure builds into the the area, breezes will die off and skies will clear, allowing strong radational cooling to occur. This will significantly drop our temps tonight, and will allow for the potential of frost and a light freeze to occur.

A reinforcing shot of cold air associated with an "Alberta Clipper" will move through on Tuesday. This could spark a couple of showers as it passes to the north. It will also cause temps to fall back into the low 50s. There will also be a period of breezy conditions that could put wind chills into the low 40s or upper 30s for a day that is actually in the low 50s. This should happen on Wednesday and Thursday.

Heading into "Meteorological Fantasyland" (A.K.A 7+ days out in the model forecast) there is a developing Nor'easter that we will monitor. Normally, there's not much stock to be had in big storms this far out, but it has consistently shown up on the models for the past couple of days, so there could be some credence to the solution. HOWEVER - take this with a grain of salt. On top of that - realize that not all Nor'Easter's produce snow! Need cold air for that... and frankly, we have very little of it.

FORECAST DETAILS

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy, cooler. High: Upper 40s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and staying chilly. Highs around 50.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy, chance for an afternoon shower. Milder. High: Upper 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Breezy. High: Low 50s.

THURSDAY: Sunny & breezy. High: mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Sunny. High: upper 40s.

