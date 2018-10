Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The race for Connecticut Governor and control of the General Assembly is analyzed by former State Senator Rob Kane (R) Watertown/Current Republican State Auditor, and outgoing State Rep. Tony Guerrera (D) Rocky Hill. Republicans need to flip only 5 seats in the House to claim the majority in that chamber, while flipping only one seat will do it in the Senate, which is currently tied at 18. Who do they think will be the next governor?