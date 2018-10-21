The Real Story – Mary Welander

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We hear from Orange Democrat Mary Welander, who is challenging House Minority Leader Themis Klarides of Derby for her seat. Welander, a member of her town's Board of Education, and the mother of three young children, talks about the brighter future she wants to help create for the state and her family, by getting control of state spending and changing the way Connecticut has tried to attract new businesses and retain the ones we have. She is especially interested in developing stronger partnerships between schools and our technology and advanced manufacturing industries in the state, with thousands of jobs going unfilled because employers can't find enough qualified workers.