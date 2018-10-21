The Real Story – Matt Corey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Matthew Corey, (R) Candidate for US Senate, whose first campaign ad aired this week, celebrates the latest Quinnipiac University poll that shows he's now only 15 points behind incumbent Democrat Chris Murphy, cutting in half the deficit shown in the first Q-Poll on his race. A solid Trump supporter, Corey blasts Murphy for obstructing the President's agenda at every turn. We also ask Corey how he thinks the US should respond to Saudi Arabia over the murder of Washington Post Columnist Jamal Khashoggi, a regular critic of the Saudi government.