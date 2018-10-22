× 2018 World Series on FOX61: Red Sox looking to cap off season with a title

BOSTON — This year’s World Series will be one for the ages.

For the first time in over a century, the Los Angeles Dodgers (Brooklyn Dodgers at the time) and the Boston Red Sox will square off in the World Series. The Red Sox defeated the Dodgers in that series in five games for their 4th championship.

Boston Red Sox

Tuesday’s series can be the cherry on top to a great season for the Red Sox who finished the regular season with the leagues best record, 108-54. David Price put his postseason woes behind him, pitching the Boston Red Sox back into another World Series with a 4-1 victory over the defending champion Houston Astros.

The Red Sox defeated the New York Yankees in NLDS, in four games. The Red Sox were last in the World Series when they won it all in 2013.

In between the numbers: Boston Red Sox

2018 regular season record: 108-54 (1st in AL East – best overall record in the MLB)

World Series titles: 2013, 2007, 2004, 1918, 1916, 1915, 1912, 1903

East Division titles: 1975; 1986; 1988; 1990; 1995; 2007; 2013; 2016; 2017; 2018

AL Pennants: 1903; 1904; 1912; 1915; 1916; 1918; 1946; 1967; 1975; 1986; 2004; 2007; 2013

Los Angeles Dodgers

2018 regular season record: 92-71 (First in NL West, 7th best record in the MLB)

As for the Dodgers, it has been 30 years since they were crowned champs. The Dodgers fell a game short last season, 4-3 against the Houston Astros. A return to the World Series in back-to-back seasons, is the first time they did so since 1977-78. The Dodgers defeated the Atlanta Braves, 3-1 in the NLDS. The Dodgers would go on to handles business against the Milwaukee Brewers, 4-3.

In between the numbers: Los Angeles Dodgers

World Series titles: 1988, 1981, 1965, 1963, 1959, 1955

NL Pennants: 1890, 1899, 1900, 1916, 1920, 1941, 1947, 1949, 1952, 1953, 1955, 1956, 1959, 1963, 1965, 1966, 1974, 1977, 1978, 1981, 1988, 2017, 2018.

AA (American Association) Pennants: 1889

Barrett picked as umpire crew chief for Series

Ted Barrett has been picked as the umpire crew chief for the World Series. This will be the fourth Series assignment for Barret.

Tim Timmons will call balls and strikes for Game 1 Tuesday night between the Red Sox and Dodgers. The rest of the crew includes regular-season crew chiefs Fieldin Culbreth and Jeff Nelson, along with Kerwin Danley, Chad Fairchild and Jim Reynolds.

Culbreth will be the replay official for the first two games, then switch places with Timmons. Umpire Chris Conroy will be the replay assistant.

***Associated Press contributed to this report***