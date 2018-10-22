Ashford students talk with astronauts in the space station

ASHFORD — Monday morning, Ashford school went from kicking off another school day to turning their cafeteria into a commutation center that connects with astronauts aboard the International Space station.

The school was chosen by the Amateur Radio on the International Space Station (ARISS) program. Its goal is to expose students to engineering and radio.

“The age that they are right now they’re probably be going to be the generation that goes to Mars,” says Carly Imhoff, a science teachers at Ashford School.

With the help of local amateur radio groups, the school works with NASA to find a small window that is in line with the International Space Station’s orbit. Once the station is positioned close enough to the school, students have 10 minute to speak live with astronauts.

“My question was how does it feel emotionally to be in space and to see the world from such a unique perspective. She said it makes the world seem really big but at the same time really small and it makes you step back,” says Anna Ditz, and 8th grader at Ashford School.

Teachers at Ashford School say they are working on other opportunities with the International Space Station. One lucky student from the district will get picked to have their science experiment go aboard the ISS. An astronaut will conduct their experiment on the ISS and send it back to earth to students can go over the data.