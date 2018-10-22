Connecticut has had its first flu death of the season

Posted 7:00 AM, October 22, 2018, by and , Updated at 05:49PM, October 22, 2018

HARTFORD — Connecticut has had its first flu death of the season.

U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced the death Monday just before he was scheduled to appear at a news conference with medical professionals at Hartford Hospital to urge people to get flu shots.

The only detail about the death released was that the victim was over the age of 65. So far this flu season, 22 people in Connecticut have been hospitalized with the flu.

Blumenthal has been a leading voice in calling for increased federal investment in universal flu vaccine development.

Federal officials say more than 80,000 people died nationwide from flu last year, including more than 150 in Connecticut.

 

Flu Clinics in the state

10/23/18 10:00 AM 1:00 PM Cheshire Senior Center 240 Maple Avenue
Cheshire, CT  06410
10/24/18 10:00 AM 12:00 PM Rose City Senior Center
(aka - Norwich Senior Center)		 8 Mahan Drive
Norwich, CT
10/25/18 7:00 AM 12:00 PM Mandell Jewish Community Center 335 Bloomfield Avenue
West Hartford, CT  06117
10/25/18 4:00 PM 6:00 PM Mandell Jewish Community Center 335 Bloomfield Avenue
West Hartford, CT  06117
10/26/18 10:00 AM 12:00 PM Andover Senior Center
(held at Andover Pizza)		 Andover Pizza

144 Jonathan Trumbull Highway
Andover, CT  06232
10/26/18 12:30 PM 2:30 PM Andover Town Hall 17 School Road
Andover, CT  06232
10/29/18 3:00 PM 7:00 PM Mansfield Middle School
(School Cafeteria)		 205 Spring Hill Road
Storrs, CT  06268
10/30/18 10:00 AM 6:00 PM Middletown City Hall Foyer 245 de Koven Drive
Middletown, CT
10/30/18 2:00 PM 5:00 PM RHAM High School 85 Wall Street
Hebron, CT  06248
10/30/18 4:30 PM 6:30 PM Beckish Senior Center 188 Route 66
Columbia, CT  06237
10/31/18 9:30 AM 11:30 AM Franklin Senior Center 5 Tyler Drive
Franklin, CT  06254
10/31/18 1:00 PM 2:30 PM Bread for Life 31 Vermont Avenue
Southington, CT  06489
11/1/18 10:00 AM 1:00 PM Wolcott Town Hall 10 Kenea Avenue
Wolcott, CT
11/6/18 10:00 AM 6:00 PM Durham Senior/Activity Center 350 Main Street - 2nd Floor
Durham, CT
11/7/18 10:00 AM 12:00 PM Beckish Senior Center 188 Route 66
Columbia, CT  06237
11/8/18 1:00 PM 4:00 PM Glastonbury, Town of 2143 Main Street - Cafeteria
(attached to Town Hall)
Glastonbury, CT  06033
11/20/18 10:00 AM 12:00 PM Lebanon Senior Center 37 R West Town Street
Lebanon, CT

 