HARTFORD — Connecticut has had its first flu death of the season.
U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal announced the death Monday just before he was scheduled to appear at a news conference with medical professionals at Hartford Hospital to urge people to get flu shots.
The only detail about the death released was that the victim was over the age of 65. So far this flu season, 22 people in Connecticut have been hospitalized with the flu.
Blumenthal has been a leading voice in calling for increased federal investment in universal flu vaccine development.
Federal officials say more than 80,000 people died nationwide from flu last year, including more than 150 in Connecticut.
Flu Clinics in the state
|10/23/18
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Cheshire Senior Center
|240 Maple Avenue
Cheshire, CT 06410
|10/24/18
|10:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Rose City Senior Center
(aka - Norwich Senior Center)
|8 Mahan Drive
Norwich, CT
|10/25/18
|7:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Mandell Jewish Community Center
|335 Bloomfield Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06117
|10/25/18
|4:00 PM
|6:00 PM
|Mandell Jewish Community Center
|335 Bloomfield Avenue
West Hartford, CT 06117
|10/26/18
|10:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Andover Senior Center
(held at Andover Pizza)
|Andover Pizza
144 Jonathan Trumbull Highway
|10/26/18
|12:30 PM
|2:30 PM
|Andover Town Hall
|17 School Road
Andover, CT 06232
|10/29/18
|3:00 PM
|7:00 PM
|Mansfield Middle School
(School Cafeteria)
|205 Spring Hill Road
Storrs, CT 06268
|10/30/18
|10:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Middletown City Hall Foyer
|245 de Koven Drive
Middletown, CT
|10/30/18
|2:00 PM
|5:00 PM
|RHAM High School
|85 Wall Street
Hebron, CT 06248
|10/30/18
|4:30 PM
|6:30 PM
|Beckish Senior Center
|188 Route 66
Columbia, CT 06237
|10/31/18
|9:30 AM
|11:30 AM
|Franklin Senior Center
|5 Tyler Drive
Franklin, CT 06254
|10/31/18
|1:00 PM
|2:30 PM
|Bread for Life
|31 Vermont Avenue
Southington, CT 06489
|11/1/18
|10:00 AM
|1:00 PM
|Wolcott Town Hall
|10 Kenea Avenue
Wolcott, CT
|11/6/18
|10:00 AM
|6:00 PM
|Durham Senior/Activity Center
|350 Main Street - 2nd Floor
Durham, CT
|11/7/18
|10:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Beckish Senior Center
|188 Route 66
Columbia, CT 06237
|11/8/18
|1:00 PM
|4:00 PM
|Glastonbury, Town of
|2143 Main Street - Cafeteria
(attached to Town Hall)
Glastonbury, CT 06033
|11/20/18
|10:00 AM
|12:00 PM
|Lebanon Senior Center
|37 R West Town Street
Lebanon, CT