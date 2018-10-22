× Former FOX61 reporter, now in LA, admits to being Red Sox fan

LOS ANGELES — What does a Connecticut native who now lives in Los Angeles do when asked who she’s rooting for in the World Series on live TV?

She picks the Red Sox.

Former FOX61 reporter Laurie Perez, who works for KCBS/KCAL in Los Angeles now, was doing a live shot at a sporting good store selling Los Angeles Dodgers t-shirts after the team won Saturday. She reluctantly

Laurie grew up in Connecticut and worked at FOX61 for more than a decade.