Hartford City Council votes to raise sales age for tobacco, vape products to 21

HARTFORD -- Hartford City Council has voted to raise the sale of tobacco, vape products from 18-years-old to 21-years-old.

According to the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network, the vote passed unanimously 9-0, by the Hartford City Council Monday night.

BREAKING: Hartford city council votes to raise the age needed to purchase tobacco and vape products to 21 #Fox61 — Ike Ejiochi (@IkeEjiochi) October 22, 2018

The vote is in support of an ordinance that will prohibit the sale of tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, to anyone under 21 years of age.

Any product that is made from tobacco or contains nicotine and that's intended for consumption (smoked, chewed, absorbed, inhaled etc.) will be subjected to the age restriction. This also includes e-cigs, e-cigars, pipes, vape pens, and the liquid used inside the devices.

Vaping has been on the rise recently, especially among teens. According to Yale University School of Medicine, teens who smoked e-cigs during one month were up to seven times more likely to smoke tobacco in the future.

According to information on the agenda for tonight's meeting, about 95% of all adult smokers began smoking before the age of 21.

