× Hartford to vote on raising the smoking age

HARTFORD — You may have to wait a few extra years to buy cigarettes if Hartford Council Members have their way.

They are expected to vote on a proposal that would raise the minimum smoking age from 18-years-old to 21-years-old in a meeting Monday night.

Any product that is made from tobacco or contains nicotine and that’s intended for consumption (smoked, chewed, absorbed, inhaled etc.) will be subjected to the age restriction. This also includes e-cigs, e-cigars, pipes, vape pens, and the liquid used inside the devices.

Vaping has been on the rise recently, especially among teens. According to Yale University School of Medicine, teens who smoked e-cigs during one month were up to seven times more likely to smoke tobacco in the future.

According to information on the agenda for tonight’s meeting, about 95% of all adult smokers began smoking before the age of 21.

The vote is set for tonight at city hall starting at 7 p.m.