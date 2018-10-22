× New Haven fire department employee placed on paid leave following incident: Fire Chief

NEW HAVEN — A New Haven fire department employee has been placed on paid leave following incident according to the fire chief.

Chief John Alston received a civilian complaint on Friday regarding one of the firefighters at the department.

The complaint stemmed back to an incident that happened at the West Haven Uniform Supply Store.

The firefighter was placed on administrative leave with pay.

Alston will get the police report tomorrow at 11 a.m. regarding the incident.