PD: Hamden man arrested in connection with two Milford armed robberies

MILFORD — Milford Police say they’ve arrested a 25-year-old Hamden man in connection with two armed robberies last week.

Police say Tasmine Shannanhouse was arrested and charged with robbery and larceny. Following the robberies, police obtained a search warrant, and they found the gun that was used in both robberies in Shannanhouse’s apartment.

Police also learned that Shannonhouse had an active warrant for his arrest which had him accused of failing to pay a marijuana infraction he had gotten in Norwalk over four years ago.

Police say Shannanhouse had robbed a man at a People’s Bank drive-thru on October 8th, and then also robbed the Taste of Thai on October 10th. Both were located on South Broad Street.

Police say he was held on a $200,250 bond and is set to appear in Milford court Monday.