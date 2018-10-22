× Police investigating threat made against New Haven school

NEW HAVEN — Police are investigating a threat against Wilbur Cross High School made on social media early Monday.

Officials said the credibility of the threat is being investigated. They said classes would remain in session and is on a regularly scheduled half-day.

Officials said, “New Haven schools have effective security measures in place and rely on a close working relationship with the New Haven Police Department. This with the deployment of School Resource Officers in the district’s many buildings, assure the students, employees, visitors and faculty who use them are kept safe.”

Parents and educators are notified and kept apprised of such events.