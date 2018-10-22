Police investigating ‘white powder’ substance found at a Hartford elementary school

HARTFORD — A white powder substance has been reported at a Hartford elementary school Monday afternoon.

Hartford police said the incident is taking place at the Latino Studies Academy located at 195 Putnam Street. Police said the call came around 2:10 where students found a latex balloon with white powder.

Police said two kids came in contact with the white substance, but no one was transported to the hospital. Police said the two kids were taken to the nurse’s office but no issues were reported.

At this time, it is unknown what the substance is.

Powder was found in a balloon or a possibly stress ball, it was opened and some students exposed to powder. Powder had been isolated.

Burns School on Putnam on a temporary isolation do to white powder substance exposure.

NO STUDENTS HAVE BEEN INJURED.

FOX61 will provide the latest updates as soon as it becomes available.