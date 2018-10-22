Recipe: Chupe (Seafood Chowder)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Chupe

Seafood Chowder

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill – Chef Arturo-Franco Camacho

Chupe is South American, and may be made with any and everything, as long it hold its relationship with soup

YIELDS: 8 servings

Ingredients

12 ea mussels

12 ea manila clams

¼ lb shrimp

¼ lb scallops

¼ lb white fish as Mahi or Monkfish

1 cup calamari

1 tsp lard or butter

2 cups onions, diced

1 cup carrots, diced

1 cup celery, diced

2 ea garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp tomato paste

½ tsp Mexican oregano

½ tsp thyme chopped

2 ea bay leaves

1 cup smoked cooked chorizo, minced

1 cup Golden potatoes, diced

1 cup Hominy

2 cups clam juice

4 cups coconut milk

1 cup heavy cream (optional)

1 cup fresh corn kernels

2 tsp Cilantro chopped and leaves

1 Lemon wedge per serving (to be squeezed on soup)

Directions

Cut the shrimp, scallops, calamari, monkfish, cut in to bite- sizes pieces and place in a small bowl with mussels and clams.

In a heavy-bottomed pot, melt the butter or lard, add carrots, onions, celery and potatoes, and sauté over medium heat for 15 minutes, or until the potatoes are barely cooked, stirring occasionally. Add the tomato paste and chorizo and reduce the heat to a low and cook. Add oregano, thyme and bay leaves, stirring often for 3 minutes. Add the clam juice and bring to a boil. Add the seafood, reduce heat and add coconut milk. Add heavy cream if desired. Simmer for 7- 10 minutes. Season to taste and add cilantro last minute. Serve with lemon edge.

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill, located on the waterfront in the historic City Point area of New Haven, Connecticut (100 S. Water Street), offers the finest in seafood and steak, receiving accolades from Yankee Magazine (Best Waterfront Dining), Connecticut Magazine, New Haven Living Magazine and a “Very Good” review from The New York Times since opening in July 2015. Acclaimed Executive Chef Arturo Franco-Camacho incorporates fresh and sustainable ingredients to present new takes on classic dishes, including his award-winning New England Clam Chowder, with all soups, stocks, sauces and desserts made in-house. In addition to its cuisine, Shell & Bones offers an extensive wine and beer list and creative cocktail menu, with several beers, liquors and wines sourced locally in Connecticut.

The restaurant features both indoor and outdoor waterfront dining with an indoor fireplace and outdoor fire pits, complimentary parking and private event space. Shell & Bones is open for lunch Wednesday-Friday, dinner seven days a week, and offers Brunch Saturday-Sunday beginning at 11:00am. For more information, visit http://shellandbones.com/. The restaurant can also be found on Facebook (ShellandBones) and Instagram (shellandbonesoysterbarandgrill).

Shell & Bones Oyster Bar and Grill

100 S Water Street

New Haven, CT 06519

(203) 787-3466

http://shellandbones.com/