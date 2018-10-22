Red Sox reaching World Series is a home run for local restaurants

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINDSOR – The success of the Red Sox playing in the upcoming World Series has some area restaurateurs cheering.

The Fall Classic pitting the Sox against the Los Angeles Dodgers is expected to bring many more patrons to restaurants like Buffalo Wild Wings.

Ethan Gleason, the hospitality manager at Buffalo Wild Wings in Windsor said Tuesday and Wednesday night’s games will pack the tables at the popular sports bar and restaurant.

“It will be one of our busiest weeks here in Windsor,” Gleason said. “We’re probably going to sell close to 30 thousands wings because of the World Series.”

In Plainville, Rino Ouellet, a manager at J. Timothy’s Taverne, said he has ordered an extra ton of wings for this week.

“Wings will go out the door and we’ll have extra staff here so it’s a win-win.”

Oullet, who also serves on the board of the Connecticut Restaurant Association added, “everyone in general is benefiting from the fact you have a local team playing in the World Series and that’s a great thing.”