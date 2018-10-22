× Report: Bob Barker rushed to hospital due to back pain

HOLLYWOOD — According to TMZ, former Price is Right host Bob Barker was rushed to the hospital Monday due to back pain.

TMZ reports that LA Fire Department arrived to Barker’s home around 1 p.m., and immediately transported him to Cedars-Sinai Hospital.

TMZ said Barker was seen sitting up on a stretcher and seemed responsive as he was entering the emergency room.

Barker, 94, was a staple on network television for decades — hosting everything from game shows to parades to beauty pageants — and he presided over “The Price is Right” on CBS for 35 years.

He won 19 Daytime Emmy Awards and retired in 2007.