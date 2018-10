× Sen. Blumenthal urges flu vaccines after first Connecticut death related to the illness

HARTFORD — Senator Blumenthal will be joining medical professionals in urging residents to get their flu shots as soon as possible.

According to Blumenthal, the Department of Public Health reported Friday that Connecticut reported the first death from the illness. The patient was over the age of 65.

So far this flu season, 22 people in Connecticut have been hospitalized, according to Blumenthal.