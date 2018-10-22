× Shot fired through window in Bridgeport school

BRIDGEPORT — A shot was fired through the window of an elementary school Monday morning.

Officials said the gunshot was fired through a window in the Dunbar Elementary School prior to 8 a.m., before school opened and kids were in class

The bullet was found in classroom. No one was injured

Police have made an arrest. The Bridgeport Public Schools says they have a “crisis team” that is responding. Parents were notified of incident through a text message from school and a note will go home to parents.